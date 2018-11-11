Father of 8 in maintenance drama

“This is my eighth child, I told Ncube that I have several other children and I am sure she understands my situation,’’ said Zulu.

“I also have a medical condition that needs money. I pray that I be allowed to pay a reasonable amount so that I take care of myself and all my other children,’’ he added.

Zulu said he doesn’t have much but can only offer $50 a month.

“I can only offer $50 for my child since he is only a month old,” said Zulu.

Ncube was then asked if she was okay with Zulu’s terms and conditions. In response, Ncube said the money was too little because the child needs clothing and food.

“Raising children has become expensive, I need enough money to give this child a proper living,” said Ncube.

Zulu has since been ordered to pay $70 for the upkeep of the pair’s child with effect from the end of this month. B-Metro.