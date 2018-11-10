Zimra tightens screws on $200 rebate

By Letwin Nyambayo

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has instructed its officers at the country’s border posts to strictly enforce the $200 rebate on imported goods for personal use.

In a statement released yesterday, the national tax revenue collector said if the quantities imported by a traveller exceeds the stipulated maximum quantities, then the particular item will be deemed commercial, hence cannot be considered under rebate.

“An example is if a traveller imports seven shirts against the approved four shirts, the whole consignment shall be deemed commercial, hence full duty should be charged on the seven shirts without allowing rebate on the four.

“Travellers rebate is granted on goods up to the value of $200 or equivalent imported for personal use and the goods are properly declared,” Zimra stated.

Zimra added that it still remains an offence for any importer to import goods within the set limits under rebate when goods are meant for commercial use.

The rebate quantities reveal that a person will only be allowed to import four quantities of footwear, jackets, skirts, jean trousers, T-shirts, shirts and shorts.

Foodstuff is not excluded on the list as there are quantities that need to be met for various products. Daily News