Muchinguri-Kashiri makes history

By Pauline Hurungudo

Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has made history by becoming one of the only two women who occupy the Defence portfolio in the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) region.

According to Southern Africa Today Vol No.6, Zimbabwe and South Africa are the only Sadc countries who currently have female Defence ministers.

“…Muchinguri-Kashiri has been appointed the first Defence minister in Zimbabwe, thus raising the total of two women occupying the position in the region, among the 16 Sadc member states.

“Her counterpart in South Africa, Nosiwe Mapisa-Nqakula is also a woman,” Southern Africa Today said.

Besides Muchinguri-Kashiri being the first woman to occupy the Defence ministry in Zimbabwe, she is also the first female Zanu PF national chairperson.

She has previously occupied key ministerial posts in the Water, Environment, and Climate, and, Higher and Tertiary Education ministries.

Her preceding reputation during her tenure as Women’s Affairs minister, made her popular as she lobbied for women’s rights and the fight against gender-based violence.

Nevertheless, Southern Africa Today reported that women are generally not well represented in key decision-making positions in governmental and private positions throughout Sadc. Daily News