I’m proud of my body: Gonyeti

By Blessing Masakadza

Bustop TV comedienne Samantha Kureya, popularly known as Gonyeti, says she is not bothered by people mocking her weight.

Gonyeti said she is proud of her looks and that body shaming will not stop her from pursuing her dreams.

“Being a plus size does not mean I’m disabled or I cannot do anything in life. I’m good as I am. I’m a proud plus size woman, chidhunda.

“I’m proud of who I am, I was born that way and I have to love the body. We were all created in the image of God and those who body shame others do it out of ignorance,” she said.

She said people’s views of one’s body should not be a barrier in their lives saying she will keep on excelling.

“If you can do something with the body do so while time is still on your side. Don’t let anything stop you,” she said.

Gonyeti has made a name for herself in entertainment circles with a number of comedy skits.

Over the weekend, her camp Bustop TV posted a picture of her in company of fellow actor Magi and Chillspot’s DJ Fantan.

Some people went on to comment on her weight, calling her to work on her tummy.

Gonyeti said as much as people raise the health card, there are also slender women suffering from similar diseases.

“Whether slender or plus size we are all the same. Some have said go on a running path, shed weight to avoid heart diseases.

“There are slender women out there suffering heart diseases. I’m happy with my body,” she said.

She also called on other plus size women not to feel ashamed of their bodies.

“To all the plus size ladies, love yourself because if you don’t, no one will.

“Don’t let anyone look down upon you, plus size forever,” she said. Daily News