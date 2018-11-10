CIOs follow and attack Chamisa convoy – VIDEO

Zimbabwe’s main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) on Saturday claimed that members of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) tried and failed to abduct a member of the convoy that was accompanying its leader Nelson Chamisa from a rally in Marondera.

A statement from the party seen by Nehanda Radio said “the people’s President Nelson Chamisa is safe following an attack on his Convoy and a failed abduction attempt on one of his drivers near Mabvuku turnoff today on his way from addressing a bumper crowd in Marondera.

“The driver managed to escape by jumping off the moving abduction vehicles. The President was being followed by up to six registered and unregistered vehicles.

“The vehicles are the same that have been reported in the past to be following President Nelson Chamisa. The registration numbers are AET 8699, AES..6615, AES 0015, ADR 9409.

“Our security have reported these numbers at Avondale and Harare Central Police stations and nothing has been done up to date. The state is playing a dangerous game with the life of our President,” the opposition party statement said. Nehanda Radio