Artistes mourn accident victims

A number of local artistes have sent condolence messages to families of the Rusape accident victims and calling on all drivers to exercise caution on the roads.

The accident — involving two buses — saw 50 people perishing with over 80 others being injured.

Top musician Jah Prayzah took to social media expressing sadness over the fatal accident and called for caution as we approach the festive season.

“My condolences to the families of the deceased and the nation at large, may the departed souls rest in peace. To all the drivers, let’s exercise caution on the roads and respect human life.

“As we get into the festive season, let’s remember that speeding is not the way to go and avoid drunken driving. We all want to celebrate the New Year together,” he said.

Gospel musician Mathias Mhere also added his voice, describing the incident as tragic and a black day for the nation.

“Forty-seven (47) people are not a joke. Losing one life alone is not something we can accept. This is a sad day in the history of the country and may all the deceased rest in eternal peace. May our Lord comfort their families,” he said.

Baba Harare also had a message on his Instagram discouraging speeding and drunken driving.

“To all the drivers let us avoid drinking and driving and speeding. We understand that accidents do happen but we ought not to be reckless and lose lives due to human error.

“Rest in peace to all the deceased and may their families be comforted, we are with them in this difficult time,” he said.

Youthful dancehall singer Tocky Vibes said the loss of lives was sad for the nation.

“This was a loss to the whole nation. There were breadwinners and care givers and this is a loss to the country. It is a sad day indeed, 47 is a huge number to lose,” he said.

Sungura musician Peter Moyo called on all drivers to avoid negligence on the roads.

“Reading from the circumstances alone is sad. Drivers should all practice caution and avoid negligence. That is a huge number to lose under such circumstances,” he said.

Another musician — Mbeu — also expressed his sadness and composed a song dedicated to the accident victims titled Tashota. Daily News