Teenager drowns while swimming

A 16-year-old boy drowned at Cactus Poorte Dam in Redcliff while swimming with his classmates last week. The boy, Keith Manyamba, was doing Form 2 at Rutendo High School.

The boys went for a swim after they were dismissed by their teachers to make way for other pupils that were writing examinations.

His body was retrieved by the sub-aqua unit after fishermen had spent hours searching for it. Manyamba was staying with his maternal grandmother while his mother was working in South Africa.

His grandmother refused to speak to the media.

A family representative, who claimed to be the boy’s uncle, said his drowning had shocked the family.

“We are still in shock as the future of the boy which was looking bright ended without any explanation,” he said. “We were told that they had been dismissed from school to make way for students that were writing exams, so they went to the dam without the school authorities’ consent.

“As a family obviously we are yet to come to terms with it.”

Redcliff Mayor Councillor Clayton Masiyatsva confirmed the incident.

“We are saddened as Redcliff to have lost such a young life,” he said. “It is not our duty to point fingers, but when tragedy strikes like this it is important to attack it as a community. We are really at a loss right now.”

Clr Masiyatsva said council will take measures to ring-fence water bodies in the town.

“We will definitely take measures to safeguard water bodies in the town so we avoid losing lives unnecessarily,” he said.

“This is the second loss within months and as a local authority we have to take measures of safeguarding lives.”

Kwekwe District Schools Inspector Mr Bernard Mazambani said he was yet to get a report on the tragedy.

Redcliff MP Lloyd Mukapiko challenged council to solve water problems and construct recreational facilities.

The incident comes after another pupil, Ali Phiri, was attacked by a crocodile while swimming in Kwekwe River with his friends recently. The Herald