King Monada’s fainting song brings trouble

King Monada’s latest single Malwedhe has taken South Africa by storm and become an Internet sensation as people have been recording themselves fainting to the lyrics.

In the song, King Monada sings about developing fainting spells when his lover cheats, does not give him money and eventually breaks up with him.

Thrilled by the lyrics, the song led to what came to be known as the #IdibalaChallenge (fainting challenge) in which people have been taking videos of themselves simulating a fainting spell.

In the videos, the people would be singing along to the song, but when it comes to the part that talks about fainting, they would fall in a heap on the floor as if they had just fainted.

They would get up, sing, and when it gets to the fainting part, throw themselves to the ground again.

But this challenge has been bringing danger and trouble including two paramedics who recorded themselves driving without safety belts and pretending to faint as they listened to the song.

A man can be seen driving while his colleague, a woman, sings along while recording the action.

The song is playing and as soon as it gets to the fainting part, both throw their heads either to the side or on their chests.

Simon Zwane, a spokesman for Road Traffic Management Corporation, said it was dangerous for drivers to do the #idibalachallenge on the road.

“I’ve seen the videos. When drivers take their eyes off the road, they can cause a fatal crash,” he said.

“What they’re doing is the same as SMSing while driving. Many fatal crashes are caused by this. Crashes happen within a split second and drivers should keep their full concentration on the road,” said Zwane.

And for a few pupils at Hoerskool Akasia in Tshwane, the challenge turned into trouble. The kids allegedly performed the challenge in the classroom.

A video of their teacher reprimanding them was posted on Facebook.

“I don’t want to see you in my classroom for the rest of the term. I’ve had it with you. You can go to court with me. I’m so willing,” said the angry teacher. – DailySun