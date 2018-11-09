Bulawayo Bomber in trouble

South Africa-based World Boxing Federation All-Africa heavyweight champion Elvis “Bomber” Moyo risks being stripped of his title if he fails to get opponents to defend his crown.

Moyo won the title on August 25, 2017, after knocking out Ghanaian pugilist Bernard Adie at the Harare International Conference Centre.

“There’s nothing that I can do about being stripped of my title because at the moment there’s no promoter who is willing to sponsor my title fight. Defending the title is expensive for a promoter as they have to pay the board (WBF) to send their referees, pay for the board president’s accommodation and flights to come and watch the fight as well as pay us the boxers.

“I’m only grateful that I’m getting non-title fights which help improve on my rankings,” said the fighter also known as “Bulawayo Bomber”.

Since his fight against Adie, Moyo defended the crown against Congolese Knife Didier at the City Sports Centre in Harare in January this year.

He went on to beat Ukrainian boxer Pedyura Maksym in April.

Moyo is set to trade leather against Alick Godogo in a non-title bill at Harare City Sports Centre on November 30. The Herald