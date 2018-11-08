Zimra suspends two senior staff

By Africa Moyo and Martin Kadzere

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has suspended two senior officials in connection with the recent alleged attempt by some employees to siphon $2,3 million from the Authority.

Finance deputy director Ms Everjoy Maniwa and head of e-cargo tracking system Mr Alois Manhire, were suspended to facilitate the investigations, sources familiar with the developments said.

The Herald Business understands that the move comes hard-on-the-heels of the suspension of other nine officials in connection with the matter.

Last week, Zimra said the attempt to siphon nearly $2,3 million from the authority’s fiscal accounts was exposed after an alert official in the information communication technology (IT) security department discovered a suspicious transfer from a Zimra account into some bank account.

No details have been provided on the intended beneficiary of the fraudulent transfer.

“The issue relates to the $2,3 million that almost got stolen recently,” said an official who requested not to be named since she is not authorised to talk to the media.

Zimra head of Corporate Communications Mr Francis Chimanda, confirmed the recent suspensions of the two staffers.

“Zimra confirms that two managers were recently suspended. These managers are on suspension for various reasons.

“The allegations levelled against the managers are still under investigation. We are therefore not in a position to give full details, as investigations are still ongoing,” said Mr Chimanda.

Last week, Zimra Commissioner General Faith Mazani, said the investigation was meant to establish the motive behind the suspicious transaction.

“We are happy that it is actually our staff that identified the issue and we are happy that the efforts we are putting in place are bearing fruits.

“We would like to assure the nation and all the valued customers that Zimra continues to be dedicated to its mission of revenue collection and protect public resources,” said Ms Mazani.

Those suspended, if cleared, would retain their jobs while those found on the wrong side would be dealt with in terms of the law, added Ms Mazani.

She said the national revenue collector was “flat out” to establish the underlying cause to protect taxpayer’s funds as well as safeguarding all revenue due to the State.

Zimra says it remains committed to promoting economic development through efficient revenue collection.

It continues to battle with corrupt officials and another top staffer, Mr Charles Jaure, a commissioner responsible for investigations, was suspended for allegedly demanding a bribe from a whistle-blower who had exposed improper financial dealings at NetOne. The Herald.