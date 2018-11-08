Zim Achievers Australia announce 2018 contenders

By Tidi Kwidini

As Zimbabwe Achievers International’s global awards campaign draws to an end for 2018, the Australian edition has entered the final phase, announcing over 75 nominees for this year’s awards ceremony.

Sponsored by WorldRemit, the London based Fintech Company, has been part of all four chapters this year.

ZAA International Chairman, Conrad Mwanza applauded all the organisers in each country for a successful year, adding that Zim Achievers could only get bigger, better and stronger.

“It has been another wonderful year of recognising and celebrating the work that Zimbabweans are doing across the world and we are grateful to our global partner WorldRemit for being part of it this year.”

“Zim Achievers is a global community initiative that has progressed since 2010, where it started in the UK and it is now present in South Africa, the US and Australia, and we are putting plans in place to introduce Canada shortly.

There is still so much more to achieve and I am both humbled and proud of the various teams across the world, as well as all our partners and those who, year in and year out, support the brand. ZAA continues to thrive because of the people around it who give it life,” he added.

Meanwhile, voting for this year’s group of nominees is now open and will close on 21 November

The event will take place on Saturday 24 November 2018 at the Marriott hotel in Melbourne.

Tickets are on sale for $90 and can be purchased exclusively from www.zimachievers.com/aus/buy-tickets

Organisers announced earlier in the campaign that Mandisa Mlisa will host this year’s gala.

Australia’s Organising Director, Method Mukundu said: “This year’s awards campaign has revealed another cohort of exceptional Zimbabweans doing well in a number of sectors in Australia.”

“What is unique about Zim Achievers, is that every year we uncover hidden talent. We find out more about the individuals who are making a huge difference.

“Individuals who we would not ordinarily recognise, if it were not for the general public who help us discover them and we thank everyone who played a part this year,” he added.

The awards, which started almost a decade ago, have become a permanent fixture in four countries and have been highlighting the successes and achievements of Zimbabweans, as well as bringing together business leaders and innovators from all sectors to celebrate, empower and network.

To watch the livestream of the nominee announcement, visit https://www.facebook.com/zimachievers/videos/2195410734056833/

2018 Australia Nominees

Academic Excellence

Professor Bruce Mutsvairo

Dr Sithembinkosi Dube

Dr Jerry Parwada

Finex Ndlovu

Dr Stella Gwini

Business of the Year

Global Union Shipping Company

Mukushi Legal

Right at Home Padstow St George

AZBC

Mopane Community Health

Community Organization of the Year

Ebenezer Foundation

The Single Mother Foundation

Nokutenda Disability Foundation Inc.

United Methodist Church VIC

Loza

Community Champion of the Year – Female

Tendai Togara

Noma Mbereko

Renny Chivunga

Zanele Thebe

Lucky Ngoshi

Community Champion of the Year – Male

Tafadzwa Chitambo

Mr Athanas Zivave

Shingirayi Mari

Tawanda Karasa

Dr Alfred Chidembo

Cultural Ambassador

Nehanda Yemaya Imana

Simba Mushete and The Echoes of African music

Ivy Ziyambe

Taku Mbudzi

Event of the Year

A.D Flavors

OzLinkup Festival

Farai’s High Tea

Special Moments

Millennium Promotions



Female Entrepreneur

Jane Munzabwa

Olivia Kanosvamhira

Raviro Nzenza

Tracey Nyatsanza Mupedzi

Tanya Hodza



Male Entrepreneur

Prosper Taruvinga

Muduwa Collen

Godwin Hungwe

Evans Mukozho

Enock Buranda

Music Artist

Thando Sikwila

ZIIMUSIC

Simba Mak

Ruvarashe Ngwenya

Fungai Katiyo



People’s Choice

DJ Dante

Michelle Kudakwashe Majuru

Mukoma Masimba

Judith Mari

Obey Chingorivo

Professional of the Year

Chido Manoah

Tariro Ruwiza

Gordon Chakaodza

Gracious Chidhakwa

Dr David Tapfumanei Pfidz

Sports Personality of the Year

David Pocock

T Zihori

Tafadzwa Chitambo

Farai Murwira

Tando Velaphi

Media Personality of the Year

Dj Ras George

Ivy Zee

Sista Zai Zanda

Joseph Chitambo

Ronald Nhokwara

Trend, Fashion and Design

Emily Jokwiro

Farai Chiwedza

21UP

Molinda Danda

Shayne Tinotenda Maramba

Young Achievers Award