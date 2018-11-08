Zim Achievers Australia announce 2018 contenders

By Tidi Kwidini
As Zimbabwe Achievers International’s global awards campaign draws to an end for 2018, the Australian edition has entered the final phase, announcing over 75 nominees for this year’s awards ceremony.
Sponsored by WorldRemit, the London based Fintech Company, has been part of all four chapters this year.
ZAA International Chairman, Conrad Mwanza applauded all the organisers in each country for a successful year, adding that Zim Achievers could only get bigger, better and stronger.
“It has been another wonderful year of recognising and celebrating the work that Zimbabweans are doing across the world and we are grateful to our global partner WorldRemit for being part of it this year.”
“Zim Achievers is a global community initiative that has progressed since 2010, where it started in the UK and it is now present in South Africa, the US and Australia, and we are putting plans in place to introduce Canada shortly.
There is still so much more to achieve and I am both humbled and proud of the various teams across the world, as well as all our partners and those who, year in and year out, support the brand. ZAA continues to thrive because of the people around it who give it life,” he added.
Meanwhile, voting for this year’s group of nominees is now open and will close on 21 November
The event will take place on Saturday 24 November 2018 at the Marriott hotel in Melbourne.
Tickets are on sale for $90 and can be purchased exclusively from www.zimachievers.com/aus/buy-tickets
Organisers announced earlier in the campaign that Mandisa Mlisa will host this year’s gala.
Australia’s Organising Director, Method Mukundu said: “This year’s awards campaign has revealed another cohort of exceptional Zimbabweans doing well in a number of sectors in Australia.”
“What is unique about Zim Achievers, is that every year we uncover hidden talent. We find out more about the individuals who are making a huge difference.
“Individuals who we would not ordinarily recognise, if it were not for the general public who help us discover them and we thank everyone who played a part this year,” he added.
The awards, which started almost a decade ago, have become a permanent fixture in four countries and have been highlighting the successes and achievements of Zimbabweans, as well as bringing together business leaders and innovators from all sectors to celebrate, empower and network.
To watch the livestream of the nominee announcement, visit https://www.facebook.com/zimachievers/videos/2195410734056833/
2018 Australia Nominees
Academic Excellence
- Professor Bruce Mutsvairo
- Dr Sithembinkosi Dube
- Dr Jerry Parwada
- Finex Ndlovu
- Dr Stella Gwini
Business of the Year
- Global Union Shipping Company
- Mukushi Legal
- Right at Home Padstow St George
- AZBC
- Mopane Community Health
Community Organization of the Year
- Ebenezer Foundation
- The Single Mother Foundation
- Nokutenda Disability Foundation Inc.
- United Methodist Church VIC
- Loza
Community Champion of the Year – Female
- Tendai Togara
- Noma Mbereko
- Renny Chivunga
- Zanele Thebe
- Lucky Ngoshi
Community Champion of the Year – Male
- Tafadzwa Chitambo
- Mr Athanas Zivave
- Shingirayi Mari
- Tawanda Karasa
- Dr Alfred Chidembo
Cultural Ambassador
- Nehanda Yemaya Imana
- Simba Mushete and The Echoes of African music
- Ivy Ziyambe
- Taku Mbudzi
Event of the Year
- A.D Flavors
- OzLinkup Festival
- Farai’s High Tea
- Special Moments
- Millennium Promotions
-
Female Entrepreneur
- Jane Munzabwa
- Olivia Kanosvamhira
- Raviro Nzenza
- Tracey Nyatsanza Mupedzi
- Tanya Hodza
-
Male Entrepreneur
- Prosper Taruvinga
- Muduwa Collen
- Godwin Hungwe
- Evans Mukozho
- Enock Buranda
Music Artist
- Thando Sikwila
- ZIIMUSIC
- Simba Mak
- Ruvarashe Ngwenya
- Fungai Katiyo
-
People’s Choice
- DJ Dante
- Michelle Kudakwashe Majuru
- Mukoma Masimba
- Judith Mari
- Obey Chingorivo
Professional of the Year
- Chido Manoah
- Tariro Ruwiza
- Gordon Chakaodza
- Gracious Chidhakwa
- Dr David Tapfumanei Pfidz
Sports Personality of the Year
- David Pocock
- T Zihori
- Tafadzwa Chitambo
- Farai Murwira
- Tando Velaphi
Media Personality of the Year
- Dj Ras George
- Ivy Zee
- Sista Zai Zanda
- Joseph Chitambo
- Ronald Nhokwara
Trend, Fashion and Design
- Emily Jokwiro
- Farai Chiwedza
- 21UP
- Molinda Danda
- Shayne Tinotenda Maramba
Young Achievers Award
- Yummy treats unlimited by Lilian
- Michelle Sibanda
- Great Joy Maposa
- Albertina Thabisani Ncube