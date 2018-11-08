Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Zacc has nothing on Mangudya, Tagwirei

By Letwin Nyamba

Despite the sensational accusations by flip-flopping activist Gerald Mutumanje also known as Acie Lumumba  that seemed to suggest some wrongdoing on the part of businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission this week said it has nothing against the two.

Goodson Nguni
“We have nothing on the RBZ and Tagwirei,” said Zacc’s chairperson Goodson Nguni, when asked whether the corruption-busting unit would take up Lumumba’s claims.

Lumumba has for the past three weeks been making damning allegations against RBZ officials and a fuel mogul whom many thought to be Tagwirei, the founder of Sakunda Holdings.

Early this week, Lumumba said the “Queen Bee” he had been referring to all along as behind the cartel causing havoc in the economy was not Tagwirei, but one JPM, raising speculation that he could be referring to Mangudya, whose initials are JPM for John Panonetsa Mangudya.

The social media, which had made a meal out Facebook posts is now dismissive of Lumumba’s claims, saying he is no longer credible due to his contrasting statements. Daily News.

