White House suspends credentials of CNN’s chief correspondent

The president said the CNN journalist was a “rude, terrible person” at the press event.

What happened at the press conference?

Mr Acosta challenged Mr Trump’s recent assertions about a migrant caravan heading to the US from Central A

A female staff member then attempted to take the microphone from the journalist.

“That’s enough, that’s enough,” the president said to Mr Acosta, before telling him to sit down and to put down his microphone.

“CNN should be ashamed of themselves, having you work for them,” he said. “The way you treat Sarah Huckabee [Sanders] is horrible.”

What did the White House say?

Ms Sanders, in a statement posted in a Twitter thread, said the White House would “never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job”.

“The fact that CNN is proud of the way their employee behaved is not only disgusting, it’s an example of their outrageous disregard for everyone, including young women, who work in this Administration,” she said.

“As a result of today’s incident, the White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice.”

The press secretary later shared a zoomed in clip of the incident, saying they “will not tolerate the inappropriate behaviour clearly documented in this video”.

Mr Acosta posted a tweet saying he was stopped by the Secret Service from entering White House grounds.

What was the reaction?

Journalists decried the move to revoke Mr Acosta’s access.

CNN issued a statement on Twitter saying the ban was “in retaliation for [Jim Acosta’s] challenging questions”.

“In an explanation, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders lied,” it said. “She provided fraudulent accusations and cited an incident that never happened.”

The White House Correspondents’ Association – a group that represents the press corps at the presidential residence – called the decision “out of line” and “unacceptable”.

“We urge the White House to immediately reverse this weak and misguided action.” The Chronicle.