Vote count begins as Madagascar chooses president

Madagascar voted on Wednesday for a president to tackle unemployment, poverty and corruption on the Indian Ocean island, with the incumbent and two former heads of state leading a field of 36 contenders.

Early results are expected from Thursday, but with so many standing, few expect an outright winner when preliminary and then official results are announced later in the month.

President Hery Rajaonarimampianina is seeking a second term in office and his two main challengers are former heads of state: Marc Ravalomanana and Andry Rajoelina.

If the vote needs to go to a second round, it will involve only the two top candidates and take place on Dec. 19.