Roki, Goodchild billed for Miss Bodylicious

By Michael Magoronga

Urban grooves artistes Roki and Goodchild will be entertaining guests at the Miss Bodylicious pageant taking place at the Golden Mile Hotel in Kwekwe this Saturday.

The hotel’s events manager, Georgina Nyandoro said all was in place for the inaugural pageant for oversized ladies. She said the beauty contest was aimed at giving the usually neglected big women, something to smile about.

“The event is a brainchild of our proprietor Mr Solomon Matsa who said we should have something for the curvy ladies who usually don’t qualify to enter pageants like Miss Zimbabwe,” said Nyandoro.

She said the pageant will run under the theme “Appreciating the beauty of African Women with brains” and will feature 11 ladies drawn from across the country’s tertiary institutions.

“Eleven ladies from Masvingo, Bulawayo, Harare, Gweru, Mutare and Kwekwe have already confirmed participation and will be coming in for boot camp.”The Chronicle.