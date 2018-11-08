Policeman ‘murdered by inyanga’ buried

By Whinsley Masara

A Police officer stationed in Tsholotsho who was allegedly murdered by an inyanga, was buried on Tuesday at West Park Cemetery in Bulawayo.

A family spokesperson, Mr Godfrey Koti, said they want Constable Edmond Sibanda’s killer or killers to be punished.

“We are grateful to the police for the great work they did in locating my brother’s body and arresting the suspect. What we want now is to get answers from this suspect as to why he did what he did,” said Mr Koti.

A police source said Pardon Nzanga (31) allegedly told cops he killed Constable Edmond Sibanda for his car which he had taken and was found using.

“It’s the car he wanted and so he killed him and took it. Upon arrival at his home in Gokwe with the car, he told his wives that he had bought the car in Masvingo,” said the source.

Nzanga of Siyamuzula village, under Chief Simchembo in Gokwe, who last week tried to escape from the police, is assisting police with investigations.

Cst Sibanda was last seen on October 10 during his deployment at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) offices in Tsholotsho.

His body was found in a decomposed state at a farm in the Hunters Road area, about 20 km from Kwekwe city.

aSources close to the late Const Sibanda said he disappeared while tracking $1 900 that he had mistakenly sent to a stranger via EcoCash while others say he had intentionally gone to Gokwe to consult the inyanga. The Chronicle