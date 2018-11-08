Mokoomba date Bulawayo

By Bongani Ndlovu

Globetrotting and award-winning Afrofusion band, Mokoomba, is excited to be performing in Bulawayo as part of their Homecoming Tour.

The band that is regularly on tour abroad will perform on Sunday at The Smoke House (Busters Sports Club) in Bulawayo as they try to make a mark in Zimbabwe.

Before that, they will perform in their hometown, Victoria Falls on Saturday at Three Monkeys restaurant and bar.

Thereafter, they will travel to Harare for another show on November 30 at the Rainbow Towers.

Marcus Gora, the group’s manager, said they were excited to be performing in Bulawayo after two years.

“We last performed at the Intwasa Arts Festival and it’s been long since we’ve been in touch with our fans in Bulawayo,” said Gora.

He said with this Homecoming Tour, they want to focus more on the home market.

“We’ve been touring abroad a lot, but we haven’t done that much in Zimbabwe. When we do perform, it’s only in Harare and Victoria Falls. So this tour is very exciting for us.”

Music lovers, Gora said, will have a chance to sample their new album Luyando.

He said although the band spends most of its time away from family as they will be touring the globe, it has been memorable.

“We just came back from Mexico where we were well received by the audiences there. Also, we’ve been honoured by being inducted into the Afro Pop Hall of Fame by Afro-pop Worldwide in New York.

“We also shared the stage with greats such as Angelique Kidjo and Harry Belafonte during our various missions,” said Gora.

Mokoomba is the third inductee from Zimbabwe after superstar Oliver Mtukudzi and Chimurenga music legend Thomas Mapfumo. Their music is rooted in the Tonga, Luvale and Nyanja rhythms and melodies. The Chronicle.