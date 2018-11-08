Majika to quit Mighty Warriors

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Mighty Warriors skipper, Nobuhle Majika, has decided to quit playing international football at the end of next year after a decade of service to the national team.

The talented defender made her debut in national team colours for the Under-20s when they toured South Africa and has never looked back ever since, eventually graduating to the senior Mighty Warriors.

She was part of the history making Mighty Warriors squad that qualified for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil where she was in the heart of the Mighty Warriors’ defence against powerhouses like Germany and Canada.

“I am seriously contemplating on quitting international football, most likely next year will be my last year. I intend to venture into some private business which I am still working on, it has been a 10 year journey and they comes a time when one has to move on,” said Majika, speaking from her base in Gweru where she is turning out for Midlands State University.

According to Majika, she joined MSU from Inline Academy so as to get game time and continue active in the national team.

“I just felt there was nothing much happening in Bulawayo in terms of competitive football and I had to move to Gweru for game time,” said the 27 year old. The Chronicle.