Macheso to stage gig in Kariba after 5 years

By Boniface Chimedza

Alick Macheso William Chatora will on Saturday make a trip to Kariba after five years without performing in the town.He is billed to perform at Nyamhunga Bar in a show that has been dubbed 100 percent Mberikwazvo as he goes to the stage without a supporting act.

The show is being organised by The Best Promotions led by William Chatora, who is affectionately known as ‘‘William the Best’’ in music circles. Chatora said some fans will go on a boat cruise on the day before they go into the show.

“Kariba will be on fire this Saturday and it is the place to be. There is going to be braai, cold beer, refreshments, full bar and catering. Some fans will have the opportunity to go on boat cruise before the show. They have to buy their advance tickets to qualify for the cruise,” said Chatora.

Macheso has a lot of albums to his name including “Simbaradzo”, which ultimately defined the turning point is his career, with songs “Mundikumbuke” and “Amai vaRubhi” bringing him into the limelight.

“Zvakanaka Zvakadaro” followed on the success of “Simbaradzo”, further propelling the musician into higher realm of his dynamic musical career. He has been going up the music ladder since then and his current album “Dzinosvitsa Kure” has been doing well.

Macheso, who was born in Shamva to parents of Malawian origin, has an extraordinary command of languages as he is able to speak and sing in five languages — Shona, Chichewa, Sena, Venda and Lingala.

The legendary musician continues to command national attention and has for long been a household name amongst his ever-growing legion of national and international fans. The Herald.