Armed robbers on the loose in Makoni

By Bernard Chiketo

Police are concerned over a three-member gang of armed robbers that made off with goods worth over $1 500 in two separate incidents in Makoni last week.

Manicaland police provincial spokesperson Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said the robberies that happened on the same night on October 26 at Charenzva Business Centre and Bamba Clinic in Inyati could have been made by the same gang.

The robbers — a gang of three, made off with goods worth $1 558.

The first robbery occurred at midnight at Pedzanyota Bar and Charenzva Business Centre where Tinashe Bvitira, 22, and Martha Damba, 25, were robbed of things worth $1 500.

Bvitira reportedly heard the screen door being smashed and the three unknown robbers gained entry armed with a pistol and a kitchen knife.

After attacking Bvitiri with an unknown object they tied him with bed sheets, threatened to kill him and fired one shot in the air before proceeding to Martha’s room.

Insp Kakohwa said they made off with a 22 inch Ecco Television, Black Ecco Amplifier, Ecco Inverter, 12-volt battery, Black ZTE phone and ZTE tablet, two blue gas

tanks, six crates of black label, clothes and $150 cash.

They drove off along Chiendambuya road.

Four hours later, they robbed Peter Macheka, 61, who stays at Bamba Clinic in Inyati of goods worth $58 along Headlands road in Chiendambuya.

He was driving from Wincidale before the vehicle developed a mechanical fault.

He managed to identify the vehicle they were using as a blue Honda Fit but could not record the registration plates.

The three used a pistol to threaten him.

“Macheka was robbed of three litres of petrol, a Nokia cell phone and a travelling bag with two pairs of trousers and a shirt,” said Kakohwa.

The suspects are still at large.

“As police, we are still carrying out investigations to try and find the suspects thus anyone with information that can assist in arresting the suspects should come forward,” Kakohwa said. Daily News.