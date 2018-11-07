Zhakata fans declare war

By Vasco Chaya

Musicians Leonard Zhakata and Blessing Shumba have dominated annual Radio Zimbabwe Coca-Cola Top 50 for the past two years but this time around, things have changed.

Shumba has no new product on the market as he has not released anything this year.

Zhakata only released a single, Game Changer, a couple of weeks ago and is yet to be on the Radio Zimbabwe charts, making his chances of winning the annual radio charts slim.

Even if they are to make it into the charts, the rules of the game are not on their side.

Coca-Cola senior brand manager Vee Chibanda told the Daily News the show (Radio Zimbabwe Coca-Cola Top 50) uses all weekly SMS votes to come up with the annual chart show.

“The Coca-Cola Top 50 is a reflection of the songs that have been hits throughout the year, from January to December. The Coca-Cola Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 starts with Coca-Cola Top 20 which plays every Saturday between 1200 hours and 1300 hours …,” she said.

“Our experience shows that when we ask listeners to vote for the top five songs of the year, they tend to forget songs that were released early in the year and focus on current hit songs only. So to give all artists equal opportunities, we combine all the votes an artiste garnered during the top 20 weekly programmes and tally them with the votes sent specifically for top 50. This gives artistes who released their songs in the beginning of the year a chance to be considered.”

However, Zhakata’s fans have vowed to turn the tables by voting resoundingly for their favourite song Game Changer.

“The voting process is going on well. So far, Zhakata is dominating charts on National FM and we are pushing such that he will do the same at Radio Zimbabwe.

“We are encouraging each other to vote for Game Changer, we have no doubts that the song will perform well at this year’s Coca-Cola Radio Zimbabwe Top 50. Actually, we are aiming for the first prize,” Martin Munyaradzi, the Zora Cadres Coordinator, said.

In 2016, Zhakata clinched the top three positions on Radio Zimbabwe Coca-Cola Top 50 and the first position on National FM Top 50 — relegating Alick Macheso into fourth, fifth and sixth positions with Jah Prayzah being placed a distant number 20 — a feat which made the Zora star walk away with the entire $6 000 prize money on offer. DailyNews