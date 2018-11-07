WhatsApp pics show footballer in bed with woman before husband murdered him and cut off genitals

By Jon Livesey | Mirror |

A businessman who has confessed to killing Daniel Correa claimed he did not know what had happened to the footballer in a phone call made in the aftermath of his death.

Leaked audio of the call has revealed that Edson Brittes, 39, Junior told how Correa walked out of his home “very drunk” after his daughter Allana’s 18th birthday party.

Describing the young Brazilian as “a very dear person” to the family and a “good friend” of his daughter, he said nobody knew what had happened to him.

Days later, he confessed to killing Correa, telling police he had found the Sao Paulo midfielder trying to rape his wife Cristiana in his marital bed.

The emergence of the audio, as reported by UOL , suggests Brittes has lied about the player’s death.

According to reports in Brazil, it seems most likely that he initially tried to trick police before having a change of heart and deciding to come clean about killing the 24-year-old.

Correa was found dead in a bush in the city of Sao Jose dos Pinhais on Saturday October 27. His genitals had been cut off and his throat slit. He was almost decapitated.

The previous night he had been at the 18th birthday party of Allana at a nightclub in Curitiba.

In the hours after his death, Brittes seemingly engaged in a phone conversation in which he praised Correa.

“He came from far away just to come for her birthday, he was a very dear person for us,” he said.

He added: “You’ve seen the size of my property here. He left out the front and then we didn’t see anything else.

“It was just past 8am, he went by himself, so we don’t know if the door was open or what happened because we were here at the back.

“The property is big and we were right at the back of the house. The property is 40 metres and the gate was open because more people were coming.

“I don’t know how he left but we want to help in whatever way we can.

“We just want to help and we are despairing. We were really drunk, man. My god, I can’t even talk about it. My little daughter here is despairing. Allanna is in shock. I even had to give her something to calm her down.”

Despite Brittes’ claims in the call, Allana told reporters that she had only known Correa for less than a year and that he had not been been invited to her party.

Brittes later confessed to police that he had killed the footballer.

It came after he appeared on TV, describing how he had killed him after finding him trying to rape his wife.

He said he smashed his bedroom door down after finding it locked and hearing his wife’s screams.

“That’s when I dragged him off my wife, threw him to the floor and stopped that monster raping my wife,” he added.

Those claims were backed up by his wife, 35, who reportedly told police she had woken up to find Correa lying on top of her with his genitals exposed. He was rubbing his manhood on her body, she claimed.

Her lawyer Claudio Dalledone Junior said: She was very drunk, asleep, and thought it was a dream. She saw him on top of her and started screaming,” reports UOL .

In the days following Correa’s death, pictures emerged, showing him in bed with a woman, thought to be Cristiana Brittes at the party. They were sent by him to his friends on WhatsApp.

In the pictures, he is semi-naked, grinning and feigning a shocked expression. With them, he wrote: “I can sleep here. There are several women sleeping all over the house.

“I’m going to eat the birthday girl’s mum…and the dad is here.”

One friend, apparently identifying the seriousness of the situation, told him: “They’re going to make mincemeat of you, that guy is going to come and beat you up.”

Another said: “Is he asleep? Nothing you can do then, they’re going to kick you out of the house.”

Police said the pictures were most likely taken as part of an “immature stunt”.

The lawyer for two others arrested in connection with the killing claimed they had helped Brittes put Correa in the boot of a car, with the intention of stripping him naked and dumping him in the street.

They claimed Brittes “lost his temper” and killed Correa, despite their protestations, after seeing the WhatsApp pictures, reports UOL .

Robson Domacoski, who is representing David Willian Vollero da Silva, 18, and 19-year-old Igor King, both of whom are friends of Allana, said: “The idea was to leave him unclothed on the street to get embarrassed.

“Someone had the idea of ​​leaving him without clothes, but in the middle of the way Daniel’s cell phone in the front seat rang and Edson, the killer, took the phone and saw the pictures.

“So Edson lost his temper and took another turn”.

Mr Domacoski said his clients did not see the Edson kill Correa because they were in the car.

Police arrested Brittes, his wife and their daughter on suspicion of Correa’s murder. The two women have been detained for a maximum of 30 days for questioning.

Correa played for Sao Bento, on loan from Sao Paulo.