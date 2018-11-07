Simba Chikore trial date set

By Anesu Madiye

The trial of former president Robert Mugabe’s son-in-law Simba Chikore on charges of unlawfully detaining Bertha Zakeyo, also a former Zimbabwe Airways employee, has been set for December 14, 2018.

Chikore today appeared in court intending to apply for refusal of further remand but this was thrown out after the prosecution furnished him with a trial date.

He will be jointly charged with his alleged accomplice, Simbarashe Mutimbe.

Harare provincial magistrate Mr Elisha Singano granted a request by the State to marry the dockets of the two for the purposes of trial.

More follows…….

The Herald