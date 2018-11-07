Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Simba Chikore trial date set

By Anesu Madiye

The trial of former president Robert Mugabe’s son-in-law Simba Chikore on charges of unlawfully detaining Bertha Zakeyo, also a former Zimbabwe Airways employee, has been set for December 14, 2018.

Simba Chikore seen here with the former First Lady and Mother-in-Law Grace Mugabe

Chikore today appeared in court intending to apply for refusal of further remand but this was thrown out after the prosecution furnished him with a trial date.

He will be jointly charged with his alleged accomplice, Simbarashe Mutimbe.

Harare provincial magistrate Mr Elisha Singano granted a request by the State to marry the dockets of the two for the purposes of trial. 

More follows…….

The Herald

