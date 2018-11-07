One year in love…. Pokello wants more

By Charles Mushinga

Queen of Swagger Pokello Nare has bluntly celebrated her new love by posting a one-year anniversary message on Instagram.

After the public break up with former Big Brother Africa housemate, Elikem Kurmodzie, Pokello had kept her relationship with Ronald Muzambe on the low.

However, perhaps motivated by Elikem’s seemingly jealous-inspired social media posts revealing his relationship with another as-yet-unidentified Zimbabwean lady, Pokello has come out with this latest post revealing exactly how long her heart has belonged to Rondon.

Pokello, through her queenofswaggerofficial handle posted, “Some uniqueness in a World full of Actors #365DaysAndLoading #WhatAYearItsBeen #ToMakingMoreMemories” blatantly making it official that he is through with Elikem and has been dating Rondon for exactly a year yesterday.

Alongside the post was a radiant picture of her and Rondon at an all-white party.

Before yesterday’s post, few knew exactly what has been going on with Pokello and Rondon although the general suspicion had been that they are dating.

Rondon had posted a few Pokello pictures – the most memorable being on Pokello’s birthday when he hosted her in Dubai to celebrate her special day this year.

However, suggestions at that time had been that their love was not as radiant as in the past with a close source suggesting, “the relationship was not as hot as earlier in the year.” This was in August.

But, with her latest post, Pokello has ridiculed that suggestion and proved that they are keeping tabs on every step of their relationship.

Most people celebrated the post and Pokello’s one-year-old love but one phcity_hishighnexperfumes asked, “It’s official then….You and Elikem are no more.. Happiness and peace of mind is all that matters”.

Also among the comments was Dillish Mathews, a 2013 Big Brother Africa housemate together with Pokello and Elikem.

She said:

“You people are clean oooo”

When one Mariane Pembe asked, “Is it show off bae day or sum”, Dillish said ,” Yes and we are waiting for u. We are tired of these dating in the dark stories. Expose”

Nyasha Musarira told Pokello: “This time you levelled up. Wish you many more years of happiness.”

Cynthia Rudo said: “The realest queen I’ve ever known. Happy Anniversary to you and Ron. You two rock.” H Metro