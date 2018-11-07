Mangwiro seeks Chibuku Super Cup glory

By Ellina Mhlanga

Triangle coach Taurayi Mangwiro is fancying his chances of clinching the Chibuku Super Cup title for the first time with the Lowveld side when the tournament reaches its climax this weekend with a clash against defending champions Harare City at Gibbo.

It promises to be an exciting fixture with both teams making clear their intentions over the weekend when they rested most of their regular players ahead of Saturday’s final.

Harare City have an impressive history in the tournament having won the title twice — in 2015 and in 2017.

They were also losing finalists in 2014.

However, Triangle are looking at creating their own moment of glory when the two sides square off at Gibbo.

Speaking after their goalless draw against Dynamos on Sunday at Rufaro, Mangwiro said they are gunning for the trophy and would want to make the best of being at home.

“That we are playing at home puts us under severe pressure. But if we can maximise there is nothing that beats playing at home. So we need not to get over excited about playing at home.

“At the same time we want to ensure that the trophy having been taken to Gibbo remains there. We don’t want the Cup to return to Harare and we will work very hard as a team to ensure that we achieve this feat,” said Mangwiro.

Interestingly, Mangwiro was in charge of Harare City when they won the silverware for the first time in 2015.

He is on the verge of making history for himself if his side win Saturday’s match.

He will become the first coach to win the title twice, with different teams since the re-introduction of the competition in 2014. However, the Triangle coach is aware of the threat posed by their opponents who will be seeking their third title.

“Our opponents they beat us in the league here. They managed to salvage a point in the reverse fixture. So it is not like it’s a done deal because they are defending champions. We will give them the due respect but we are fancying our own chances,” Mangwiro said.

On their way to the final Triangle beat Shabanie Mine 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time in the opening round.

They went on to thrash Nichrut 5-1 in the quarter-finals and a 2-1 win over struggling Dynamos in the last four secured them a place in the final.

Harare City got their campaign underway with a narrow 1-0 win over Bulawayo City in the first round. They then dismissed Bulawayo giants Highlanders 2-0 in the quarter-finals and sent CAPS United packing from the semi-finals following a 2-1 win. The Herald