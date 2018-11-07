Fuel supplies back to normal

By Caroline Chiimba

Petrol supplies have returned to normalcy at most service stations, while diesel is still in short supply.

Zimbabwe was rocked by fuel shortages soon after Finance minister Mthuli Ncube announced a two percent tax on electronic transactions, which came on the backdrop of indications that he was to phase out bond notes.

The shortages, attributed to the scarcity of foreign currency on the official market, fuel hoarding by black market dealers and panic buying by members of the public, drove black market prices through the roof.

But a survey conducted around Harare and Bulawayo showed that the long queues have since disappeared, with petrol being readily available at most service stations.

The price for petrol has also receded to $1.39 from $1.43 per liter.

Fuel consumption in Zimbabwe has increased by 24 percent to 752 million liters in the first six months of 2018. DailyNews