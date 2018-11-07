Celebrity stylist/fashion designer Coco dazzles with mythical collection

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Local award winning fashion designer and celebrity stylist Tapfumanei Munenge affectionately known as Coco, yesterday dazzled fashion enthusiasts with a collection for local celebrities in partial fulfillment of his Bachelor of Science in Clothing, Fashion and Design Honors Degree program.

Munenge a final year clothing fashion design student at Chinhoyi University of Technology pulled it through at a well -attended fashion exhibition dubbed “Mythical Creatures” held at Emoji bar in Helensvale.

Models strutted their stuff showcasing the latest trends by Coco amid glitz and glamour while musician Cindy Munyavi was the hostess.

Guest of honor and Top Model Zimbabwe agency owner, Karin Davidson, said Munenge was a dedicated fashion designer.

“Tapfumanei was fortunate enough to intern at Spero Villioti where he gained experience to become a young and experienced couturier.

“At the university he acquired skill and knowledge in the field of Fashion Design in areas such as Fashion Photography, Fashion Illustration, Pattern Making, Product Development, Enhancement, Grooming and Modelling, Fashion Marketing, Fashion Forecasting and Trends Analysis and many other areas.

“Today is the day that we shall all be able to witness his works as well as marvel at his progression to becoming the designer and artist that he is today. I have worked with him as a model and on some runway shows,” said Davidson.

In an interview with the designer, Munenge he said was happy with the support he got during the fashion show and during his assignment.

“Fashion is my passion. I am humbled by the support from friends and family. Sometimes I am inspired much by nature and flowers. My designs speaks themselves and I have worked with highest profiles in the country. I have done red carpets garments including awards shows. I have also ventured in bridal wear and have showcased on local and regional platforms. I buy my textures locally and abroad,” he said.

He said was inspired to do the collection because of transfusion of mythical creatures putting it to present day including the ‘gypsy’ era (1920’s) version.

“Growing up I enjoyed experimenting with styles to create my own unique look which some call insanity and I call it fashion. I am heavily influenced by balancing Parisian and Milan fashion investigating their similarities such as Thierry Mugler and Vivienne Westwood. However my ultimate style inspiration is a state of mind that can be altered by different seasons and moods just know that you are what you are and what you wear is just fabric,” he said.

Munenge a model cum fashion designer said he usually sits down with the client to understand his or her personality before doing the outfit.

To date dressed some of Harare’s elite and trendy people including Ammera Mimi, Pokello Nare, Jackie Ngarande, Karin Davidson, Tammy Moyo, Ammara Brown, Lee Madyara (Hollywood Lee) and singer Cindy Munyavi.

Munenge was born on March 25, 1991 at Gutu Maternity Clinic in Gutu.

He was bred in Harare and attended North Park Primary School and St Johns Emerald Hill for his ordinary and advanced level education.

Having been discovered at a tender age of 18 to merchandise at Truworths nationwide, he then went to work with Karin Davidson at Top Model Zimbabwe, where he was nurtured as a model.

The fashion exposure led him to enroll at CUT to attain his degree.

Some of his achievements include guest designer at Intswa Fashion Week, Mpumalanga Fashion Show, Fashion designer at the Web Incorporated and Zimbabwe Model Awards among others. The Herald