Baba Harare remains humble

By Blessing Masakadza

Red-hot jiti musician Baba Harare, says he will remain humble despite the newly-found fame that saw him stealing the show at the Jah Prayzah’s album launch last Friday night.

The singer joined Jah Prayzah on stage for the hit song The Reason Why, known in music circles as Hat Dzemurara, a moment that was arguably the moment of the night.

He said he was overwhelmed by the people’s response which he says is enough encouragement for him to keep working hard.

“That was an overwhelming moment. To tell the truth, I was happy by the crowd’s response. However, I will remain humble and keep giving nice music,” he said.

Baba Harare admits it is difficult to be accepted at a former paymaster’s ensemble the way he was embraced.

There have been several cases of fighting between band leaders and members when others decide to leave.

This has, however, not been the case with Jah Prayzah and Baba Harare as they maintained respect towards each other.

Baba Harare went on to rope in Jah Prayzah on the song Guzuzu on his latest album.

“It is rare that you will get a platform and be accepted by your former leader after leaving but that is not the case here. The way people reacted made me happy,” he said.

It is no doubt that the song has made it into music circles but he definitely needs another song or songs to strengthen his brand if not he risks the one-hit wonder tag.

The singer says he is on course and his forthcoming album — to be released in January next year — will be testimony to that. DailyNews