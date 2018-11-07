Army holds funeral parade in honour of Lt Col Mutungwe

By Nyemudzai Kakore

A funeral parade was held on Monday in honour of Lieutenant-Colonel Chubbchecker Mutungwe at One Commando Barracks in Harare, who died at a private hospital last Friday.

He was 46.

Officiating at the funeral parade, Brigadier-General Tendai Elliot Dzirutwe said it was shocking and disheartening to learn of the death of a dedicated and loyal senior officer after a short illness.

He said his demise had left a void which would be difficult to fill.

“On behalf of the general officers, senior officers, officers, men and women of the Zimbabwe National Army in particular and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces in general and on my own behalf, I would like to pay my deep condolences to the bereaved family and relatives of the late Lieutenant Colonel Chubbchecker Mutungwe,” said Brig-Gen Dzirutwe.

“His untimely death is very saddening and painful, not only to you but to all peace loving Zimbabweans. He fought a good fight, finished the race and he kept the faith.”

Lt Col Mutungwe is survived by his wife Charity Mutungwe (nee Chitsvatsva) and six children — Tadiwanashe, Nyasha, Rukudzo, Ruvimbo, Brian and Tatenda.

Lt Col Mutungwe was attested into the ZNA in 1992 as an officer cadet.

During his long and illustrious service, he was awarded five medals. The Herald