Zim man up for SA robbery

By Thupeyo Muleya

South African police have arrested a Zimbabwean man for robbing a 26-year-old woman of property worth R24 350 early on Sunday morning.

Limpopo police spokesperson Constable Maphure Manamela said the incident occurred at around 2.45AM at Eagles Landing in Limpopo province.

“It is alleged that a 26-year-old woman was sleeping with her siblings when two men wearing masks, forced themselves inside the house through the sliding door. The suspects threatened the victims and ransacked the house.

“During the process the suspects managed to get away with the following items: two television sets, shoes, documents, beddings, blankets and money. The total estimated value of the robbed items is R24 350,” she said.

Constable Manamela said after ransacking the house, the suspects fled on foot but the victim blew a whistle for help.

She said police responded swiftly and managed to arrest one person with the assistance of members of the public.

The man, she said, was arrested while hiding at a house next to the complainant’s property.

“He is charged with contravening the Illegal Immigration Act and further investigations will be conducted to establish whether he is linked to the robbery. The suspect will appear before Musina Magistrate’s Court soon.

“Police are appealing to anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the other suspect to contact the police emergency number 0860010111, the crime sms line 32211 or the nearest police station. However, further investigations are underway,” said Constable Manamela. The Chronicle