Woman wants husband to stop paying maintenance

By Lisa Mangena

A woman from Bulawayo yesterday appealed to a court to stop her husband from paying maintenance saying he had set that as a condition for him to return to their matrimonial home.

Njabulo Mathe left his wife Mrs Khulekisiwe Mathe after she applied for $600 as spousal maintenance and upkeep for their three children in 2017.

Mathe was paying $250 as maintenance from November 2017 and since the maintenance order was granted, the court heard that he has never gone back to his matrimonial home.

The $250 was for the upkeep of his three minor children but the request for spousal upkeep was dismissed as the couple had not divorced.

Mrs Mathe said that she wants her husband to return home since they had settled their differences but he had said he will only return if the woman withdraws the matter from the courts.

“I’ve tried talking to him about coming back home but he refuses saying that he will come when he is discharged from paying maintenance.

“He buys groceries for the children and gives me money for their upkeep but I still want him to come back home,” she said.

The magistrate, Ms Ulukile Mlea, discharged Mathe who was not in court from paying maintenance of his three children.

“Maintenance for three children is hereby discharged with effect from this month. I believe the two of you have fully reconciled and will live happily together,” she said. The Chronicle