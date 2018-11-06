Two Bulawayo men nabbed for Gokwe murder

By Whinsley Masara

Two men from Bulawayo who allegedly fatally stabbed a man in Gokwe following a row over a woman, were dramatically arrested in a bus hours later.

Kudzai Magumura (41) of Magumura village under Chief Mkoka was found dead in a pool of blood at the side of a foot path, about 900 metres from Mateme Business Centre in Gokwe at around 5AM on Sunday.

Police in Bulawayo arrested Makhosi Mangena (29) of Entumbane suburb and Lobukhosi Gumede (31) of New Magwegwe as they fled from Gokwe to Bulawayo via public transport.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

“I can confirm we arrested two suspects linked to a murder case that occurred in Gokwe on Sunday. A man was found dead at around 5AM following a misunderstanding that occurred at around 1AM on that same day with the two suspects.

“Passengers in a certain bus from Gokwe to Bulawayo contacted police here in Bulawayo stating that there were two murder suspects on the bus. Acting on the tip-off, police mounted a roadblock that led to the arrest of the suspects,” she said.

Chief Insp Simango thanked members of the public for continued support and co-operation which is resulting in the arrest of criminals.

“With such a spirit, our communities will be free of criminals. We urge residents to continue giving us information on any crime suspects so that they are removed from society and brought to book as they may, tomorrow, hurt them too,” she said.

A source that preferred anonymity said Magumura was having a beer drink at Mateme Business Centre with his brother, Mr Jefta Magumura (38), who stays in the same village.

“At around 1AM on Sunday, the suspects arrived at the business centre and approached Magumura’s girlfriend, Ms Khethiwe Nkomo (39) of Nkomo Store and began chatting her up. This annoyed Magumura and he confronted them, accusing them of having an affair with his woman. A misunderstanding arose and the three men engaged in a fight.

“Villagers restrained them and they parted ways. Four hours later, a woman spotted Magumura lying in a pool of blood by the road side and she rushed to the deceased’s relatives and informed them although she had not checked if he was alive,” said the source.

Upon arrival at the scene, they discovered that Magumura was already dead.

A report was made to police and they attended the scene. The body was conveyed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for post mortem. The Chronicle