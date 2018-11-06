‘Rapist’ drops phone at crime scene

A 34-year-old gold panner from Shurugwi left his cellphone after allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl who lives at the same house with him.

Appearing before Gweru Regional Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing two counts of rape on Friday was the accused person whose name has been withdrawn to protect the identity of his minor victim.

He pleaded not guilty to both counts and was remanded in custody to tomorrow for trial.

In his defence, he told the court that he gave the complainant his cellphone so that she could sell it to raise money to go to the salon.

It is the State case that on April 13 at around 6AM the complainant (name withheld to protect her identity) was left at home together with her aunt aged six years.

The court heard that the following day at around 7PM the complainant was at home outside the house at a fireplace with her aunt preparing supper.

The accused person, the court heard was also allegedly outside at his fire place.

The complainant’s uncle and the alleged rapist are tenants at the same house.

The court heard that the complainant’s aunt allegedly retired to bed before supper was ready.

The complainant allegedly later finished preparing supper and took the cooking utensils into the house.

While she was making her way to her room, the accused person allegedly followed her, tripped her to the floor and told her that he wanted to have sex with her before threatening to stab her with a knife he was holding if she screamed.

The accused person allegedly went on to rape her once even after learning that she was on her menstrual period and left her lying on the floor.

The complainant allegedly went to her room and when she wanted to close her door, he was behind the door before throwing her to the floor.

He allegedly raped the complainant once more in the presence of her aunt.

The court heard that after the alleged rape, he went out unaware that he had dropped his cellphone.

On the same day, he went back for his cellphone but the complainant refused with it.

She told her uncle about her ordeal leading to his arrest.

Mr Kelvin Guveya appeared for the State. The Chronicle