Operation Clean-up BB . . . Zimra to flush out touts, bogus agents

By Thupeyo Muleya

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) is working on a number of initiatives to deal with bogus clearing agents and other rent-seeking activities, it has emerged.

Border authorities said last week that bogus customs clearance agents and touts were causing a lot of confusion at both the border post and the two transit sheds (Manica and Malindi) where vehicle imports are processed.

“The issue of bogus clearing agents duping clients or promoting rent-seeking activities has become perennial and already Zimra has started addressing some of the challenges including shutting them out at the two transit sheds,” said an official.

In a notice, Zimra said with effect from November 10 they will not allow unregistered clearing agents to process import papers for private vehicles.

“All importers of motor vehicles for personal use are hereby notified that with effect from 10 November 2018 they will be required to clear their vehicles in person or through the use of a registered clearing agent,” read part of the notice, which has already been pasted at Manica and Malindi transit sheds.

Recently, there was an outcry by vehicle importers who claimed they were being fleeced by bogus clearing agents working with customs officers who demand money to process documents.

The importers said they were paying at least US$40.

“The situation here is deplorable,” said one importer identified only as Davies. “I was made to pay $20 for duty assessment and another $20 for production of a Certificate of Customs Clearance (CCC). They are taking advantage of a backlog on CCCs.”

President Mnangagwa, who recently laid the foundation for the $241 million Beitbridge border modernisation, said Government will not tolerate any form of corruption and chicanery at the port of entry.

He said corruption had a negative bearing on the ease of doing business and strongly warned those involved in criminal vices at country and Sadc’s busiest inland port of entry that they face the full wrath of the law.

President Mnangagwa said the new administration was determined to make the border post user friendly, hassle-free, safe and secure.

“Equally important is the need for increased coordination between stakeholders, so that clients are not subjected to numerous searches by different entities with duplicated roles or subjected to undue delays as a means to solicit for bribes,” said the President.

“I direct all men and women within the border control institutions to stop all forms of corruption and chicanery. Please be warned.

“In the same vein, touts, conmen and others who loiter around the border post area, for various illegal reasons should also stand warned. We are determined to ensure that our border posts are hassle-free, safe and secure.”

Meanwhile, South African police have arrested a Zimbabwean man who allegedly broke into a house in Musina with an accomplice, who is still at large, and robbed a 26- year-old woman of property worth R24 350 on Sunday morning.

Limpopo police spokesperson Constable Maphure Manamela said the incident occurred at around 2.45ams at Eagles Landing.

“A 26-year-old woman was sleeping in her house with her siblings when two men wearing masks forced their way in through the sliding door,” she said. “The suspects threatened the victims and ransacked the house.

“They stole two television sets, shoes, documents, bedding, blankets and cash. The total estimated value of the items is R24 350.”

Constable Manamela said after ransacking the house, the suspects fled the scene on foot and the victim blew a whistle to get help.

She said the police responded swiftly and managed to arrest the Zimbabwean with the assistance of members of the public.

The man, she said, was arrested while hiding at a house next to the complainant’s property.

“He is charged with contravening the Illegal Immigration Act and further investigations will be conducted to establish whether he is linked to the robbery,” she said. “The suspect will appear in Musina Magistrates’ Court soon. The Herald