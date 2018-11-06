Nyovest, Prince Kaybee headline RVSP concert

Whenever South African rapper Cassper Nyovest stages a show in Harare, fans are guaranteed of thrills and excitement. The musician always makes sure he satisfies his fans with great stage work.

Nyovest makes a return to Zimbabwe this week to share the stage with another SA singer Prince Kay Bee at Glamis Arena on Saturday.

Powered by Events Evolution, a company that specialises in stage, lighting and sound system, the gig promises to be a memorable affair. The organisers have promised a smooth event saying they have thoroughly done their groundwork.

Dubbed “RSVP” the gig will feature local artistes that include Ex-Q, Jah Signal, The Movement, Dhadza D, Shasha, Sylent Nqo, Nutty O and several DJS.

Talent Banda of Events Evolution said they were up to the game and would give fans the best show.

“We have already promised multitudes of Zimbabweans that we will be running our things differently as Events Evolution. We want the best for showbiz industry and the Cassper Nyovest show will be the starting point in music promotion,” he said.

“People are already buying the tickets that are available in areas around the city,” he said. Some of the outlets that have the tickets include Gulf Complex shop 7, Avo Apparel, Kwame Mall Hard Sound, Long Cheng Plaza Hard Sound and Sopranos Avondale.

Local musicians will be adding their value to the gig as musicians Ex-Q and Jah Signal are riding high with their products.

Jah Signal will be taking his new album “Jaya” to the people while Ex-Q, who is riding high with his album “Tseu Tseu”, will be out to prove that he is a master of live performance. The Herald