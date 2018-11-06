Mutizwa’s stunner wins goal of the month

Golden Arrows striker Knox Mutizwa’s stunning bicycle kick has been voted Absa Premiership goal of the month for August.

Mutizwa’s brilliantly taken goal came against KwaZulu-Natal neighbours Maritzburg United on the opening day of the 2018/19 Absa Premiership.

Other contenders included Bidvest Wits’ Deon Hotto’s cracking strike against Kaizer Chiefs, Ronald Putche’s volley in Cape Town City’s win over SuperSport United and Joseph Mhlongo’s superb long range effort for Black Leopards against Orlando Pirates, just to name a few.

The Zimbabwe-born Mutizwa becomes the third Golden Arrows player to win the goal of the month award in the past two Absa Premiership seasons following in the footsteps of Lerato Lamola and Siphelele Magubane.

The Knox Man, as he is called by his fans, had his trophy accepted by his coach Clinton Larsen in his absence on Monday morning.

Mutizwa’s effort, one of 70 goals for August, was selected from a shortlist of 10 contenders from fan votes.

The 25 year-old’s cracker is undoubtedly a contender for goal of the season. — Daily Sun