Murdered cop’s family wants answers

By Whinsley Masara

The family of a police officer stationed in Tsholotsho who was allegedly murdered by an inyanga, are demanding answers from the suspect.

A police source said Pardon Nzanga (31) allegedly told cops he killed Constable Edmond Sibanda for his car which he had taken and was found using.

“It’s the car he wanted and so he killed him and took it. Upon arrival at his home in Gokwe with the car, he told his wives that he had bought the car in Masvingo,” said the source.

Nzanga of Siyamuzula village, under Chief Siyamuchembo in Gokwe, who last week tried to escape from the police, is assisting police with investigations.

A family spokesperson, Mr Godfrey Koti, said Cst Sibanda, who went missing last month, was found dead in Gweru.

Mr Koti said they have heard different versions of how his brother died and were seeking closure.

“We have been searching high and low for him, either dead or alive and now that we have found him, we now want to know why him, why this and why that.

“We wish to hear the inyanga speak for himself why he did what he did,” said Mr Koti.

Cst Sibanda was last seen on October 10 during his deployment at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) offices in Tsholotsho.

He had been deployed to the Zec offices from October 10 to October 16 but he only reported for duty on the first day and disappeared.

Mr Koti said: “We are deeply saddened by Sibanda’s death and the way he was killed makes it even worse. No one deserves to die in such a manner and to decompose in the bush like an animal.

“Gweru police had actually arranged for a pauper’s burial after no-one had come forward to claim the body. After investigations had led us to Gweru, we positively identified Sibanda and burial arrangements are underway.

“Our family has no business with this inyanga and we had never seen him before.”

He said the family was Christian and attended the Lutheran Church.

“We don’t consult traditional healers or prophets, so it puzzles us how our brother got involved with this man,” said Mr Koti.

He said the family was grateful for the great work done by the police in locating his brother’s body.

“However, we still have dozens of questions needing answers probably from the alleged killer,” said Mr Koti.

Sources close to Sibanda said he disappeared while tracking $1 900 that he had mistakenly sent to a stranger via EcoCash while others say he had intentionally gone to Gokwe to consult the inyanga. The Chronicle