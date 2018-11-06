Mixed reactions over ‘Chitubu’

By Vasco Chaya

Jah Prayzah launched his ninth studio album Chitubu on Friday night at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) and the 13-track project has divided opinion among fans.

The album is made up of songs: Chikomo, Dangerous, Follow Me ft Patoranking, Tauchira, Sarai, Kune Rima, Chigunduru, Hakata, Special Somebody ft Sauti Sol, Kumahumbwe, Dzamutsana, Kide and Chitubu (bonus track).

Most of the comments on social media platform YouTube were positive and encouraging. Here, fans were so excited by virtually all the 13 tracks.

One music critic, Peniel 316, commented on the video song Dzamutsana on YouTube saying, “Not a Jah Prayzah fan but I got to give it to him on this one. This song is a reminder of what we’ve lost culture wise, joy, happiness and family. The things money can’t buy, of course change is inevitable and progress is necessary but we lost a great deal too along the way. If you know you know, millennials might not get this, no wakanda myth here. We used to be better!”

Regina Kasumba, a music fan, commented on the song Sarai on YouTube saying; “My favourite song of the year. Thank you, Jah Prayzah. God bless you.”

Though most of the comments on social media platforms were positive, there were some people who felt the musician did a shoddy job on Chitubu.

Since Saturday, local radio stations such as Star FM, Power FM and ZiFM among others, conducted some phone-in programmes where some fans expressed their dissatisfaction on Jah Prayzah’s latest album.

Some fans went on to rate Jah Prayzah’s album zero out of 10.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the musician filled up the 4 500-seater HICC and he was supported by fellow musicians in the form of Killer T, Ex Q, Mbeu, Carlos Green, Coco Master, Enzo Ishall, Nutty O and Seh Calaz. DailyNews