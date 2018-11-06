Macheso charms again in Masvingo

By Walter Mswazie

He fed his fans on a delicious meal which left them literally licking their hands.

This aptly describes the scintillating performance that the godfather of Sungura, Alick Macheso had at the popular leisure joint, Caravan Park on Saturday night.

The fans who braved a sudden cold weather, got value for their hard earned money as they enjoyed good music, blended with energy –sapping choreography from the six member- Majuice-led dancing crew.

The dancers’ nimble-footedness earned them love from the enthusiastic crowd, as fans were seen throwing bond notes onto the stage with the most ecstatic ones choosing to clean Macheso’s sneakers using their chins.

Macheso could also be seen humbly lowering his head, in respect, to the honour rendered by his fans and at one time he shed tears of joy.

He could not do anything but marvel in awe , to the huge following that he commands in the ancient city, which also confirms that he still rules the roost in the music industry .

His performance was second to none, and he had a torrid time ending the show, as fans called for more displays despite it being already clear, in the morning.

By 5 AM, Macheso was still performing and surprisingly some youths could be seen making their way into the leisure spot, to watch their icon in action.

Baba Shero, as Macheso is known, played old and new hits but the one that stole the show was his latest six-track offering, Dzinosvitsa Kure. Fans fell in love with Chikuru Kurarama, Pfuma yacho, Ndakakutadzirei, Kudzwai and Madzitete.

A fan, Tailus Kwangwari said the “problem” with Macheso’s performances is that one cannot get enough of them.

“Our thirst for Macheso music will not be quenched. You could see with the way people ululated and signing off was not going to be easy for my favourite artiste. Most of us left the Caravan Park at sunrise, as we could not get enough of him,” said Kwangwari.

He said the man is second to none and a natural crowd puller.

Meanwhile, across town, at the Civic Centre, earlier, lyrical genius Leonard Zhakata made a surprise visit to a United Family International (UFI) crusade.

The musician distributed discs for a single, a project he featured on but done by Trymore Banda. The Chronicle