Jilted woman beats up Ben 10

By Yemurai Ushamba

A 27 year old woman from Bulawayo has been arraigned for beating her younger boyfriend for allegedly dumping her.

Memory Dube of Pumula East suburb had allegedly tried to scald Canaan Ndlovu (22) with boiling oil.

She allegedly assaulted him using an empty pot after he told her he wanted to collect his property and move out of the house.

Dube convinced him to sleep over and assaulted him during the night.

The court heard that Ndlovu is employed at the National Railways of Zimbabwe while Dube is not employed.

Mr Kenneth Shava prosecuted.

Dube pleaded guilty to physical abuse charges when she appeared before Western Commonage magistrate, Mr Lungile Ncube.

“We started fighting because he came back home late at night and started playing loud music. I eventually overpowered him,” she said.

Mr Ncube remanded her out of custody to today.

The State alleged that on October 4 at around 6PM, Ndlovu told Dube that he was separating from her and had come to collect his property.

Dube convinced him to sleep her over. During the night she tried to pour some boiled cooking oil on Ndlovu who had just woken up but he managed to avoid the hot oil.

“She then took an empty pot and assaulted him several times on the head and face injuring him,” said Mr Shava.

Ndlovu reported the matter to the police leading to Dube’s arrest.

Ndlovu did not seek medical attention. The Chronicle