FC Platinum plan home party

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Premiership kings FC Platinum are hoping football authorities will allow the trophy presentation to be done at their fortress Mandava for them to pop champagne with their home supporters in their next league match.

The miners sealed a second successive league triumph in style after winning the title with two games to go following their 1-0 win in the Zvishavane derby.

Sunday’s 1-0 triumph over Shabanie Mine was achieved at Maglas, which is the home of their fierce rivals.

The champions will be at home in a Week 33 fixture against runners-up Ngezi Platinum and they will finish off the campaign away at Barbourfields against Highlanders.

FC Platinum are now praying that the trophy presentation will be done at their last home game of this season.

Norman Mapeza’s men had muted celebrations despite clinching the championship at Maglas amid revelations that wild partying could have torched some reprisals from some bitter Shabanie fans.

Traditionally, trophy presentations are done on the final day, but FC Platinum is hoping it will be done on their penultimate home game since they have already won it.

Last season they celebrated in Gweru after beating Chapungu to secure their first ever league triumph.

Unlike now, FC Platinum needed to win in that final game at Ascot to be absolute about the title as Dynamos were breathing down their necks.

After giving a decent fight for the title, Ngezi could now find themselves having to line up and give FC Platinum a guard of honour.

FC Platinum chairman Evans Mutombeni said it was everyone’s dream to be presented a trophy in front of their home fans.

“It will be interesting if the trophy presentation is to be done at our home ground, we sealed the championship and our next game is at home.

“When we go to away matches, we go with a very few supporters, most of them remain behind and most of our supporters will not be able to travel to Bulawayo.

“We wait to hear from PSL, but we hope the presentation will be done at our home ground so that the bulk of our supporters will be able to celebrate the success of the team at home,” he said.

“We have also lined up a parade in Zvishavane to celebrate winning the title for the second time with our supporters.

“Then at the end of the season we are going to award our outstanding players, everyone has done exceptionally well in the team and we recognise that,” Mutombeni said.

Off the field, FC Platinum Holdings have created a perfect ambience for players to solely concentrate on football by taking care of all the fiscal requirements of the team.

Since 2014, FC Platinum Holdings, a vehicle created by the mine to take care of the football club, have been the sole sponsor of the team and they have been rewarded for their investment by winning back-to-back titles. The Herald