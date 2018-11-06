Battle to survive continues

By Allen Khumalo

With two games left, six points to play for and one relegation slot remaining, how will one of the tightest relegation fights in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League history pan out?

Shabanie Mine, Mutare City Rovers and Bulawayo City’s fate has already been sealed as they will compete in Division One next season.

Nichrut, Chapungu, Bulawayo Chiefs and Yadah are all battling to escape the remaining relegation slot.

The number of points to guarantee survival in the PSL is 39 points.

Nichrut presently occupy the last relegation place on the table with 33 points from 32 games and have to win their last two matches and pray that Chapungu, Bulawayo Chiefs and Yadah lose their remaining games to be safe.

Should Nichrut win their remaining games, they will finish on 39 points.

Their remaining games are against Triangle United and Dynamos.

Chapungu are 14th on the table with 37 points and need just two points to survive relegation. Their last games are against Yadah at Ascot stadium on Saturday and Caps United on November 17.

Bulawayo Chiefs are 13th with 38 points and need just a point to avoid the chop. Following their 0-2 loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars on Sunday, Chiefs blew a chance to secure their survival and now have to do it the harder way against Highlanders and ZPC Kariba.

Mathematically Yadah seem safe from the chop with 39 points, but they need to ensure they don’t slip up through goal difference should Nichrut win their two last games.

Yadah are left to face Chapungu and Harare City. The Chronicle