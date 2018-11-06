Arrest warrant for Jonathan Moyo’s former deputy

By Fidelis Munyoro

A warrant of arrest was yesterday issued against former Higher and Tertiary Education deputy minister Godfrey Gandawa after he failed to turn up for his trial for abuse of office.

Gandawa, who is facing 14 counts of fraud and criminal abuse of office, was expected to appear before High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi for trial.

His name was called three times to no avail.

Prosecuting, Mr Clement Chimbari applied for Gandawa’s arrest, prompting the judge to issue a non-bailable arrest warrant.

Defence lawyer Mr Bernard Chidziva indicated to the judge that he last saw his client before the July 30 elections. Gandawa was indicted for trial at the High Court in April this year.

He was arrested last year together with Zimdef principal director of finance Nicholas Mapute for allegedly misappropriating over $400 000 in Zimdef funds.

The arrests, which also affected then Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo, were carried out by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC). The Herald