Tembalami marries long-time girlfriend

By Tonderai Zvimba

Contemporary gospel musician Temba “Tembalami” Tagwirei popularly known for songs Tomurumbidza and Zvinoda Kupemberwa recently wedded his long-time girlfriend Anesu Mawonete traditionally.

The couple, which had been dating for over two years, solemnised their union when the singer paid the customary bride price to officialise their relationship last Saturday.

“I’m very grateful to God for all the blessings he has given me and surely, my wife is one of them,” Tembalami said.

“It’s been a long journey of failures, disappointment, laughs and make-ups, but we’ve made it through all the obstacles. It all culminated to this past Saturday when I went to meet her family to officialise our relationship and formally call her my wife.

“I’m very excited for this new chapter.”

The gospel musician recently dropped a single titled “Nyasha Dzenyu” off his upcoming DVD ‘The Fight’. He said the DVD which was recorded live at 7 Arts Theatre in Harare features notable names including Minister Mahendere, Janet Manyowa, Pastor G, Takesure Zamar Ncube, Mkhululi Bhebhe and Kenya’s Evelyn Wanjiru and is set to be released on December 15.

“The DVD will be available on iTunes, Spotify. Physical copies will also be availed as this is actually my Christmas gift for fans who have supported me throughout the year.

“I hope they’ll like and enjoy it the way we enjoyed recording it at 7 Arts.”

The DVD recording was part of his 10-year musical journey celebration. The Chronicle