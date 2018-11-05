MDC ‘thank you rally’ in Beitbridge – PICTURES

Main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa addressed thousands of party supporters in Beitbridge on Saturday during another of what his party have dubbed “thank you rallies”.

Chamisa said Beitbridge had the potential to become a model port city in Africa, “with high-rise buildings and spaghetti roads” if city authorities and councillors commit themselves to work for the people and shun corruption.

“We can build a model port city at Beitbridge. We can build one of the best cities in Africa here. We can have a port city better than towns in South Africa. We can show the world what we are capable of at Beitbridge,” he said.

“This is possible if we shun corruption and dedicate ourselves to work for the people who voted for us. Our party will recall all councillors accused of corruption and I urge all the MDC Alliance-run local authorities to serve the people well.”

“We are putting a hotline for people to report all corrupt activities by our councillors. We will not tolerate corruption and we will fire all those accused of corruption,” Chamisa said.

“I am here to thank you. I am different from those who win and you will see them when the next election is around the corner,” he said.

“The signs are there everywhere. I have told them to leave gracefully. They don’t know what to do. I have all the answers to create employment, to create a vibrant industry, to make this country work.

“How does your place become the only one which is shining and yet all others are struggling,” he said in an apparent reference to a Beitbridge council official accused of diverting a road to pass through his business venture while most roads in the town were in a sorry state.