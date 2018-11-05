Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

MDC Gwanda ‘thank you rally’ in PICTURES

MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa was in Gwanda this weekend as he continues “Thank You” rallies to show appreciation to the millions who voted for him and the party in elections this year.

Chamisa’s first rally was at Dulibadzimu Stadium in Beitbridge on Saturday before proceeding to Pelandaba Stadium in Gwanda on Sunday.

”Thank you all for taking time and effort to vote overwhelmingly for change. I’m also meeting community and opinion leaders including business people and various stakeholders on their views on the way forward!,” Chamisa said over the weekend.

“There was a wave of excitement as we held our ‘Thank you rally’ in Gwanda .The support in the country is humbling and inspiring. People voted. They cheated. We resist the cheating!” he said.

