Lady Squanda yearns for Winky D collabo

Controversial Zimdancehall chanter Lady Squanda, is yearning for a collaboration with dancehall music heavyweight Winky D.

Real name Sandra Gazi, Lady Squanda described the Ngirozi hit-maker as the best artiste ever to emerge in Zimdancehall circles.

“We are still in talks with him over the issue of collaboration. In the past, I have collaborated with a number of Zimdancehall musicians the likes of Soul Jah Love, Kinnah, Freeman and Sniper Storm.

“Once I manage to collaborate with Winky D, then that will be my last collaboration with Zimdancehall musicians. It will be an achievement on my part,” Lady Squanda said.

The only notable female chanter to collaborate with Winky D, who recently launched his latest video Paper Bag on Trace Africa Tv, was Tendazvaiitwa “Ninja Lipsy” Chitimbe on the track Taitirana.

Lady Squanda, who has four studio albums under her name, says she doesn’t want to collaborate with female chanters.

“I don’t do collaboration projects with local female musicians because they are not professional. If you help a female artiste, the next day she will compose a song to diss you.

“The only female musicians I respect and keep working with are my protégées such as Darula because they are more of my children,” she said.

The Ndinovhaira hit-maker will celebrate her 26th birthday in her rural home of Mutoko, for the first time in her career, on November 23.

“I have decided to celebrate my birthday in Mutoko, at Chitubu Bar, because that is where I belong to. That is my rural home.

“After the Mutoko bash, we will have another Passa Passa in Chitungwiza and it will feature musicians such as Ricky Fire and other Zimdancehall musicians who hail from Chitungwiza,” the mother of two girls said.

Lady Squanda’s discography is made up of The Queen Unleashed, Squanda Pachigaro, Eight Bullet and Reality. Daily News