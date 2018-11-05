Full Text: Acie Lumumba apology to Mnangagwa and Chiwenga… says not protected enough to spill the beans

By Acie Lumumba

This is a public apology to the President and his VP for getting myself involved in matters beyond my pay grade. I have never received any money from Prof Mthuli and I wish him all the best in his job, he’s a smart man. The path I intended to take tonight is not good for me.

I have since unearthed some details that I am not protected enough to share at the moment. Munondichekeresa. I will however tell you this for those wish to pursue this life limiting path.

Queen Bee is not Kuda Tagwirei. Its JPM. I had missed it all along, he has played us and them all, the signature responsible for the failure and closure of businesses is JPM.

The signature responsible for playing puppet master with industry is JPM. The signature responsible for introduction of new vocabulary to us such as bond notes/RTGS/Nostro/Rate/Transfer/Zipit/basket of currencies etc.

Language never or little used anywhere else in the world. Most quiet guy in the room, plays the fool and has watcher them all come and go since he was just a mere bank officer. JPM could possibly be the richest human being in this country. You don’t believe me? Audit him. #JPM