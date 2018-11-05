DeMbare seal survival

By Ellina Mhlanga

Dynamos turned up with a severely depleted squad for their home match against Triangle yesterday which ended goalless at Rufaro but the Harare giants were already relieved from the relegation woes that had stalked them all season.

The Glamour Boys, who last week suspended four key players on disciplinary grounds, had a 16-member squad for yesterday’s game including two goalkeepers — Tonderai Mateyaunga and Blessing Mwandimutsira — on the bench as well as rookie player Munashe Kaseke, who made his debut for the club.

Following Nichrut’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Herentals on Saturday, Dynamos went into the match without any more pressure in their fight for survival.

Nichrut’s defeat meant they can no longer catch up with Dynamos with two games remaining.

But DeMbare still struggled for most of the game yesterday as they failed to keep the ball and to string together meaningful passes.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe nonetheless felt the shake-up in his dressing room last week had greatly affected the side.

DeMbare suspended co-captains Obey Mwerahari and Marshal Machazane as well as defender Peace Makaha and striker Kingston Nkhatha on disciplinary grounds.

But they also encountered a huge blow with injuries to Quality Kangadze, Kudzanai Dhemere and Tawanda Macheke and as a result yesterday they failed to raise an 18-member squad.

“At the end of it all, after a drama-filled week with an injury-plagued side, I think my boys put up a good show.

“When your team does not succumb to pressure, when your team does not succumb to the challenges of the earthquake that hit us at the start of the week and can still come and be combative.

“And still come and show that they have a purpose to be able to compete with a team that is going to fight for the Chibuku Super Cup, a team that has no injury challenges, I think under the circumstances I am satisfied . . . quite relieved, I would say that the novice coach has done the job,” said Chigowe.

Asked if he would want to take up the Dynamos job on a permanent basis, Chigowe said that was up to the club executive but he was satisfied that he had achieved the goal, which was to save the team from relegation.

With a top-four finish almost secured and with one eye on the Chibuku Super Cup final looming, Triangle coach Mangwiro rested most of his regular players including leading striker Nhamo Lameck who was on the bench yesterday.

They face defending Chibuku Super Cup champions Harare City in the knockout tournament’s final this Saturday.

“We are already thinking about the final that is coming on Saturday at Gibbo.

“I thought we went in there with an equally competent team which, with a little bit of precision, I thought could have seen us home. But all the same we are happy to have gotten a point,” said Mangwiro.

The Triangle coach said they would want a victory in their remaining two games to ensure a top four finish.

Although they could not utilise the chances they got yesterday, Triangle were the better side against their opponents, creating a number of chances that could have seen them walking away with three points.

Their first chance came two minutes into the game when Patrick Magegedhla’s shot from close range was cleared by Phakamani Dube from the line.

Triangle were back again two minutes later through Efinos Kamunda but his effort went wide.

Dynamos survived another scary moment in the 21st minute when Dzingai Chirambamurivo’s effort from a free-kick from the edge of the box was tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani. The Herald