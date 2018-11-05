Chipezeze stars as Baroka shut out Sundowns

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Former Chicken Inn goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze put up a top drawer performance to shut out Mamelodi Sundowns and help Baroka United advance to the next round of the Telkom knockout tournament at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Baroka shocked the mighty Brazilians 2-0, as the reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Goalkeeper of the Year kept the South African league champions at bay.

Chipezeze, who has had a brilliant debut in South Africa, was called into action as early as the 20th minute when he denied Sundowns’ Gaston Sirino, in one of the many crucial saves made by the former Chicken Inn shot stopper.

Baroka took the lead in the 22nd minute through Mduduzi Mdantsane from the penalty spot after Sundowns’ Mosa Lebusa controlled Talent Chawapiwa’s header with his hand inside the box.

Baroka doubled their lead in the 68th minute through Reyaad Pieterse’s own goal.

Despite being 2-0 down, Pitso Mosimane’s men never gave up and kept probing, but found Chipezeze a stumbling block. The Chronicle